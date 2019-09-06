HOLLY SPRINGS, MS -- Angel Gibbons, 37, passed away Wednesday, September 04, 2019, at her home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 12 noon at Clear Creek Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church also Saturday 10:30am until service.

