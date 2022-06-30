Missionary Frankie Clemmer, age 81 was born in Marked Tree, Arkansas on September 13, 1940, to the late Frank and Lucille Gibbs. In high school she played basketball, ran track, lifeguard and dancing majorette. She later furthered her education with her Master's in Divinity, and Doctorate in Theology and Apologetic from Liberty University. She was employed with Irwan B. Swabee, Piper Impact and as a housekeeper for 30 years. She married Charlie Clemmer in 1963. She was a faithful member of St. James COGIC, Ripley, MS for 51 years. She served as financial secretary, Pastor's aide, Sunday school teacher, Love Drive Chairman, YWCC and CWC President, Youth Director and the Armor Bearer to the late Missionary Alma Hoyle. She became a licensed Evangelist under Supervisor Ida Harris. On a District level- she served as District #1 and #10 financial secretary for the Sunday school and YPWW Department and President of YWCC. For District #10 she served as financial secretary for the Women's Department. Armor Bearer for District Missionary Christine Mitchell. She became the District Missionary of District #10 in 2009. On the State level-she served as State YPWW financial secretary, State YWCC President, State CWC President, Executive Hospitality and was an instructor for C.H. Mason Bible College. To celebrate her wonderful life, she leaves her daughter; Stephanie (Elder Timothy) Penro of Ripley, MS. Three Siblings: Dr. Virginia (Bruce) Matkovich of Michigan, Bro. Harold (Betty) Gibbs of New Albany, MS and Angela (Elder Willie) Hoyle of Corinth, MS. Four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, July 1, 2022, 12p-4p at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS and Friday, July 1, 2022, from 6p-8p at St. James COGIC, Ripley, MS. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 2, 2022, 12p at St. James COGIC, Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at Saints Rest Cemetery, Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
