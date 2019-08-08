WEST POINT, MS -- Eric Drezell Gibbs, 47, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL. Services will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Southside M.B. Church, Columbus, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel, West Point, MS. Burial will follow at Trio Primitve Baptist Church Cemetery (Gibbs Chapel).

