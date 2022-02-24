Fagin Gibbs, age 77, was born in Walnut, MS on September 23, 1944, to the late Ozell Gibbs and late Mary Louise Clemmer Gibbs. He departed this life on February 19, 2022, with family at his side. In 1963 he graduated from Line Street Consolidated High School in Ripley, MS and soon after enlisted into the US Air Force. After his stint in the Air Force, he met and married Brenda J. Monroe. Together Fagin and Brenda raised four children in Davenport, IA. He leaves to cherish his memories daughters: Carmen Barnes and Carolyn Gibbs both of Ripley, MS. One son, Kevin (Allyson) Gibbs of Mt. Juliet, TN. Two sisters; Nerene Gibbs Wray and Mary (Doll) Gibbs (Carlos) Bailey all of Nashville, TN. One brother; Lee Gibbs of Memphis, TN. Ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who he loved dearly and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, February 25, 2022, from 12p-7p at Foster and Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS with the family present from 5p-7p. Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 26, 2022, 2pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Ripley Cemetery, Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
