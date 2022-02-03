Paul Gibbs, Jr., 75, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the State Veterans Home in Oxford. He was born September 23, 1946, to Paul and Martha Lewis Sheffield Gibbs, Sr. He was a graduate of Tupelo High School and Mississippi State University. Leaving graduate school at Mississippi State University, Paul joined the United States Marines Corps in 1969. He attended Officer Candidate School in Quantico, Virginia. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant and later assigned to D company, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment in the Republic of Vietnam. He assumed command of a reconnaissance platoon. Paul was awarded many awards, one being the Navy Cross for courage, heroic actions, and selfless devotion to duty while coming to the aid of a rifle platoon in the Que Son Mountains, Republic of Vietnam, on November 12-13, 1969. Wounded and unable to walk, Lt. Gibbs held his position under murderess fire for 14 hours until reaction forces arrived to relieve his platoon. He spent 18 months in military hospitals due to wounds he received in the firefight in the Que Son Mountains. Paul was a Methodist, an Eagle Scout and an avid golfer. He loved his many dogs. Services with be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Rev. Phillip Box officiating. Mac Curlee will deliver the eulogy. Burial, with Full Military Honors, will follow at the Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery. Survivors include two sisters, Mary Gibbs Koon (Nelson) of Fulton and Martha Lewis Gibbs Curlee (Mac) of Tupelo; five nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Curlee Russell, John Curlee IV (Jennie Bradford), David Pressler (Julie), Holly Gray (Jim), and Laura Richardson (Zac); several great nieces, nephews, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Gibbs, SR, and Mr. and Mrs. I.L. Sheffield; and his parents. Visitation will be Friday, February 4, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.