Solomon Gibbs, 32, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 1:00pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors Chapel, 2510 S. Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Porters Memorial Park, Lockridge Street, Tupelo, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

