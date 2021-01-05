William Clifton Johnson, Jr., also known as "Bill" and Ribeye" passed away early Christmas morning at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Bill was born September 09, 1954 to Ivadeen Smith Gibson and William Clifton "Billy" Gibson, Sr. Bill attended school in Baldwyn, MS and he worked hard as a truck driver for many years. He was most recently employed by Andy Hodges trucking and Bill was a faithful and active member of Antioch Church of Christ. A family graveside service will be held at Anticoch Church of Christ Cemetery on Friday, January 08, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Minister Ray Kennedy officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his brother, David Gibson (Beverly) of Guntown; sister, Pam Barnett of Guntown; nephews, Michael Gibson, Cliff Barnett and Michael Barnett; niece, Michelle Gibson Roberson; uncle, Carlos "Gent" Smith; host of cousins and other family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Gibson, Rickey Roberson, Roy Michael Barnett, Cliff Barnett and Chip Nelson. He was preceded in death by his parents. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
