Earline Gibson Edwards, 88, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at her home residence in West Point, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Union Star Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Union Star Church Cemetery.

