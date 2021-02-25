Gracie Josephine Gibson, 83, passed away at Tishomingo Community Living Center in Iuka, MS. She was born on November 5, 1937, to Guy and Adie Lee Harris Kimery in Ashland, Mississippi. Gracie was retired after several years with ABC, Inc. and Quartet, Inc. She was of the Baptist Faith. Services will be Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 10:00 AM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Benny Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Ashland City Cemetery in Ashland, MS. Visitation will be Friday, February 26, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 8:00PM at McBride Funeral Home. Gracie is survived by one daughter: Joann Dickerson (Darrell) of Iuka, MS; one son: David Gibson (Kim) of Ripley, MS; five grandchildren: Brian Dickerson, Amber Dickerson, Amanda Cox (Steven), Taylor Gibson, Ethan Hatcher; and three great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband: Melvin Lee Gibson; two sisters: Mary Childers, Doris Edwards; and one brother: W.L. Kimery. Pallbearers will be Randy Box, Tyler Gibson, Keith Kimery, Sr, Keith Kimery, Jr, Brian Dickerson, Ethan Hatcher. Expressions of sympathy, for the Gibson family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
