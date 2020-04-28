Jerry Solon Gibson, 84, a resident of New Albany and retired owner of Gibson Brothers Auto Parts in Holly Springs, departed this life at The Magnolia Place Assisted Living on Monday morning, April 27, 2020 following an extended illness. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there will be a private family graveside service on Wednesday, April 29, at the Old Glenfield Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care (662) 539-7000. A native of Chester County, TN, Mr. Gibson was a graduate of the Chester County High School and proudly served his country at a United States Army Veteran. He was a member of the New Albany Church of Christ and a resident of Union County for 15 years. Known as "Mr, G" by many of his friends and costumers, Mr. Gibson is survived by his devoted wife of over 60 years, Mary Lucille Gibson, his son, Stephen Dale Gibson of Waterford, MS and a sister, Ann Cheiser, of Bolivar, TN. The American Flag at New ALbany Funeral and Cremation Care honors Mr. Gibson and all veterans for their service to our country... GOD BLESS AMERICA! The staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Gibson family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662) 539-7000.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
73°
Partly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 28, 2020 @ 6:08 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.