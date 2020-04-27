UNION COUNTY -- Jerry Solon Gibson, 84, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Magnolia Place Assisted Living in New Albany. A private family graveside service will be at 2PM Wednesday, April 29 in the Old Glenfield Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.

