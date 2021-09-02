John Wilson Gibson passed away August 25, 2021 at UMC in Jackson at the age of 63. He was born July 18, 1958 to the late Ethel Walker Gibson and Woodrow Gibson. He was a veteran of the US Navy. He was an engineer for World Com Telecommunications for many years. He is survived by his brothers, Bill Gibson of West Point, Eddie Gibson of Greensboro, NC, Bobby Gibson of Rehoboth, DE; sister, Marcia Phyfer of West Point; several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be 4 PM Tuesday September 7, 2021 at Robinson Chapel with Rev. Dale Funderburg officiating. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.
