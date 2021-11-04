Larry Edward Gibson passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a lengthy illness. He was 73 years old. Larry was born July 15, 1947 in Japan, the son of Tyler W. and Myrtle White Gibson, while his dad was serving in the military. After his high school graduation, Larry moved to North Mississippi where he began working in the furniture industry. He was a member of Grace Memorial Baptist Church. Before his health began to fail, Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and bowling. Larry leaves behind his wife of 49 and 1/2 years, Diane Gibson of Nettleton; five brothers, Gene Gibson (Pat) and James "Jim" Gibson (Joyce), all of Clarksville, Tennessee, Rick Gibson (Cindy) and Tim Gibson, all of Florida, and Glen Gibson (Pam), of Missouri; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Mark Gibson; and George Wallace Lamons, who he raised like a son. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo and will continue Saturday, one hour prior to service time. Services honoring Larry's life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Kerry Nelson officiating. Burial will be in Chesterville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Lee Franklin, Rick Kilzer, Gary Haynes, Josh Ramsey, Daniel Gillen, and Dillon Barrett. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
