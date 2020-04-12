Mrs. Jessie Rowena Gibson, 76, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 11th, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. She was born February 24, 1944, in Webster County. Mrs. Gibson was a Cosmetologist most of her adult life before becoming disabled. She married Billy Gibson on February 26, 1965, in Clarkson and was a devoted mother to her two children. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a member of and attended Trinity Baptist Church in West Point. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Nora Nell and Elmer Lee Palmer, and her brother James Lee Palmer. A private family graveside service will be Monday, April 13, 2020, from Providence Cemetery in Maben with Bro. Mike Smith officiating. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Billy Gibson of West Point; two sons, Wendell Gibson (Marla) of Trussville, Alabama and Jeffrey Gibson of Olive Branch: five granddaughters: Brittany Nicole Gibson, Jessica Clay Gibson, Raegan Gibson Fain (Jack), Amber Elizabeth Gibson and Maggie Cameron Gibson, and one sister, Nancy Labon McBride (Bill) of Sherman. Memorials may be made to LeBonheur Children's Medical Center, 50 Dunlap Street, Memphis, TN 38103 or to Trinity Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1075, West Point, MS 39773. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
