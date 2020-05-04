Mr. Robert Dalton Gibson passed Saturday, May 2nd, 2020 at North Ms Medical Center - Tupelo after an extended illness. Born in Blue Springs, Ms, he was the son of the late William Bryant Gibson and the late Hannah Susan Miller. Mr Gibson was a founding member of Faith Baptist Church in Saltillo, a Mason, a retired employee of Malone Hyde and a former supervisor at Wal Mart. Robert leaves his wife of 65 years, Emogene Hankins Gibson, 1 daughter Janet Gibson Bristow, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren to mourn his passing. He was preceded in death by 1 daughter, Judy Gibson Barnes, 1 son, Robert Gibson, Jr and his parents William and Hannah Gibson. A memorial celebration of his life will be at a later date at Tupelo Chapel of Memories / Associated Family Funeral & Cremation located at 109 Rankin Extd, Tupelo, Ms. 662-260-5100. You may log in to associatedfuneral.com to leave your condolences. Our prayers are with the Gibson family. May God's peace surround and comfort them in this time of sorrow.

