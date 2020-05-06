Mantee- William Pat Gibson, Sr., 80, passed away Tuesday, May 05, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Mr. Gibson was born March 29, 1940 in Webster County to the late Dewey Gibson and Annie Ruth Pepper Gibson. He was a retired farmer and a member of Mantee Baptist Church. Graveside services will be 3:00 p.m. Thursday, May 07, 2020 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Mantee with Bro. Tommy Temple officiating. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Ira Gail Hunter Gibson of Mantee; one son, Lane Gibson (Carol) of Mantee; six grandchildren, Hunter Gibson, Chelsea McGaugh, Madison Tester, Logan Grace Gibson, Annie Grace Gibson and Hastings Gibson; four great grandchildren, Gibson K Tester, Dawson Kate Tester, Elise Gayle McGaugh and Bowen McGaugh; one sister, Faye Fulgham of Maben. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey Gibson and Annie Ruth Pepper Gibson; a son, William Gibson, Jr. and a daughter, Sonya Gayle Gibson. Pallbearers will be Hastings Gibson, Dale Fulgham, Phil Ferguson, Rob Ferguson, Ben Tester and Matt McGaugh. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.

