Mantee- William Pat Gibson, Sr., 80, passed away Tuesday, May 05, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Mr. Gibson was born March 29, 1940 in Webster County to the late Dewey Gibson and Annie Ruth Pepper Gibson. He was a retired farmer and a member of Mantee Baptist Church. Graveside services will be 3:00 p.m. Thursday, May 07, 2020 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Mantee with Bro. Tommy Temple officiating. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Ira Gail Hunter Gibson of Mantee; one son, Lane Gibson (Carol) of Mantee; six grandchildren, Hunter Gibson, Chelsea McGaugh, Madison Tester, Logan Grace Gibson, Annie Grace Gibson and Hastings Gibson; four great grandchildren, Gibson K Tester, Dawson Kate Tester, Elise Gayle McGaugh and Bowen McGaugh; one sister, Faye Fulgham of Maben. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey Gibson and Annie Ruth Pepper Gibson; a son, William Gibson, Jr. and a daughter, Sonya Gayle Gibson. Pallbearers will be Hastings Gibson, Dale Fulgham, Phil Ferguson, Rob Ferguson, Ben Tester and Matt McGaugh. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.