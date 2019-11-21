Walter Lee Gibson age 81 died Thursday November 21, 2019 at his residence after an extended illness. He was born February 19, 1938 to Henry & Edna Floyd Gibson, he married Trula Buse in 1958 and they have been together for 61 years. Walter worked and retired from both KI & ER Carpenter of Tupelo. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved watching western movies and reminising with his boys about younger days. He was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church.Services will be Saturday at 1 pm at Waters Funeral Home with his grandson Adam Hunt Officiating and delivering the eulogy. Burial will be in the Friendship Church cemetery.Survivors include his wife of 61 years Trula Buse Gibson of Guntown, 4 daughters, Patricia Faye Cole & Herman of New Site, Lula Diane Brazeal & David of Guntown, Fran Porter & Kelvin of Myrtle and Pam Robinson & Bob of Pontotoc, 2 sons William Trixie Lee Gibson of Saltillo and Walter Bryant Gibson & Melissa of Saltillo, 12 grandchildren, Mark Vandevander, Kim Vandevander, Sharon Vandevander, Chris Vandevander, Nikki Lynn Sanchez & Ale, Jessie Gibson, Alisha Dunaway & Matthew, Adam Hunt & Brittany, Jessica Buchanan, Amanda Gibson & Crystal, Dominic Robinson and Candace Robinson, 16 Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents William Henry & Edna Floyd Gibson, a sister Martha Jane Robinson and a grandson John Cory Hill.Pall Bearers will be Jessie Gibson, Dominic Robinson, Mark Vandevander, Matthew Dunaway, Chris Vandevander, Chuck Presley, Jim Robinson and Ale Sanchez.Visitation will be Friday from 5-8 pm.Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice@yahoo.com.
