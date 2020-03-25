John Rufus Gifford, 80, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born May 3, 1939, to John Glen and Dige Blackwell Gifford in Corinth. John was a retired route driver for Canteen Vending. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Cuban Conflict. He loved fishing and was an avid Ole Miss Football fan. Spending time with his family was his most beloved pastime. John leaves behind his wife, Virginia Owens Gifford of Saltillo; four children, Daphne Gifford and her significant other, Bruce Thomas, Clay Gifford, all of Saltillo, Craig Gifford and his wife, Elishia, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and DeAnn Richey and her husband, Kevin, of Blue Springs; three sisters, Katie Gilmore of Booneville, Sue Pardue and husband, Bud, of Dennis, and Barbara Hickman of Corinth; 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter and son-in-law, Danica and Anthony McCord; his granddaughter, Destiny Montana McCord; a sister, Betty Lambert, and two brothers, Walter Lee and Roy Glen Gifford Services honoring his life will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Hughes Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Johnson and Rev. Shaun Martin officiating. Burial will be in Center Hill Cemetery. W.E Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time at the church. Pallbearers will be Mike Scott, Keith Bass, Kevin Richey, Hugh Jones, Toby Lafayette, and Jordan Hill. Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Gifford, Brandon Parmely, Chris Gifford, Haygen Richey, Tyler Gifford, and Kyle Gifford Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
