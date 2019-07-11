PONTOTOC -- Courtney Omar Gilbert, 33, passed away Wednesday, July 03, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday July 13, 2019 12 Noon at New Salem M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Saturday July 13, 2019 10:00 a.m. - 12 :00 at the Church. Burial will follow at New Salem Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of Services.

