NEW ALBANY -- Jessie 'Babe Brother' Gilbert, 73, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home in New Albany. Services will be on Sunday August 4, 2019 3:00 p.m. at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home 722 Coulter Drive New Albany. Visitation will be on Sunday one hour before services. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home New Albany is in charge of arrangement.

