Martha Jo Gilbert, 82 years old of Tupelo, MS formerly of Russellville, AL passed away March 13, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Visitation will be Friday, July 19, 2019, from 6:00 pm-9:00 pm at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 20, 2019, 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Martha was born March 3, 1937, in Spring City, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Gilbert; and her mother, Willie Grisham. Martha is survived by her children, Keith Gilbert (Susan) and Janice Cassel (Vanzell); her grandchildren, Alex Gilbert and Katie Gilbert; A host of nieces and nephews; and her friends at TraceWay Manor. Pallbearers will be family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to the Humane Society of tupelo in honor of Martha Gilbert. P.O. Box 2143 Tupelo, MS 38801, www.tupeloleehumane.org. Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

