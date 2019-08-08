NEW ALBANY, MS -- Tenia Gilbert, 54, passed away Monday, August 05, 2018, at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven. Services will be on Saturday August 10, 2019 11:00 a.m. at New Birth Community Church . Visitation will be on Saturday August 10, 2019 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at New Birth Community Church. Burial will follow at Mosley Chapel Cemetery .Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.