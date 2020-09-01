James Huey Giles, 85, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Mississippi Veteran's Home in Oxford. He was born December 29, 1934 in the Pleasant Ridge community of Union County to Paul Nance Giles and Annabelle Smith Giles. He was a 1953 graduate of New Albany High School and a 1959 graduate of Mississippi State University. He retired as a Major from the U.S. Marine Corp. and also retired from Air Gas Company. He was a member of New Albany ARP Church and was very active in Boy Scouts of America. He is survived by a brother, Bobby Joe Giles (Carolyn) of Caledonia, MS. He was also survived and loved by his nieces, nephews and their children: Bob Cornelius, Bill Cornelius, Kathy Cornelius Pace, Ginny Ray, Carol Cornelius, Jeff Giles, D'Anne Giles Wester, Chris Giles and Rob Giles. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Billie Ruth Giles Tabor (Bob) and Mary Elizabeth Giles Cornelius (Tom). The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Mississippi Veterans Home, 120 Veterans Drive, Oxford, MS or to the Boy Scouts of America. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. Please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com for online condolences and registry
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.