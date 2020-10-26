Helon R. Gilmore Gill, age 84, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her residence in Amory. She was born October 20, 1936 to Emmett and and Clara Mae Gilmore in Lamar County, AL. She retired from Action Industries in Verona. She enjoyed watching her soaps, working her puzzle books, and spending time with her family. She had a green thumb, enjoyed flowers, knitting, playing rook with siblings, and was a wonderful cook. She was a member of Meadowood Baptist Church. Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 in the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen with Dr. Lloyd Sweat officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1:00 until service time Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the funeral home. Survivors include three sons, James R. Gill, Jr. of Michigan, David Gill of Atlanta, GA, and Thomas Gill of Michigan; one daughter, Barbara Byrd (Darryl) of Smithville, MS; four brothers, Leon, James, Bobby, and Dale all of Texas; four sisters, Biddie Cantrell of Texas, Mary Ann Stapp of AL, Sue Merchant of Columbus, and Virginia Patrick of AL; ten grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren; very special care-giver, Dorothy Lyons. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of sixty-five years, James Reuben Gill; two brothers, James and Johnny ; and two sisters, Linda Brack and Gladys Gray. Pallbearers will be her family. You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
