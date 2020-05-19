James Rueben Gill, 95, died Sunday May 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 9, 1924 in Arkansas to Dewey Gill and Delphia English Gill. He was a life long resident of Monroe County. Mr. Gill was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He attended Business College and he worked for the Highway Dept., Raley Construction, Walker Mfg. and for Sam Jaynes at Continental Engineering. He was an avid bowler and golfer. He was a member of Meadowood Baptist Church in Amory. There will be a Graveside Service Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Aberdeen with Bro. Lloyd Sweatt officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Helon Gilmore Gill of Amory; one daughter Barbara Byrd (Darryl) of Smithville, MS; three sons James R. Gill, Jr. of Michigan, David Gill of Atlanta, GA and Thomas Gill of Michigan; one sister Genie Bolle of Texas; two brothers Edward Gill of Birmingham, AL and Robert Gill of Hamilton, MS; ten grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother William Gill and three sisters Myrtle Darnell, Dorothy North and Faye Gill. Pallbearers will be family. Visitation will be Friday, May 22, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. until service time at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
