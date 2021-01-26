Leslie D. Gill, 65, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at his home in Byhalia . Graveside. Services will be on Saturday January 30, 2021 12:00 Noon at Pleasant Hill CME Church 4244 Hwy 72 Holly Springs /Mt Pleasant. Visitation will be on Friday January 29, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.