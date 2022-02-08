Tony Ray Gillentine, 71, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo as a result of an automobile accident. He was born November 21, 1950 to the late Johnny Gillentine and the late Louise Hankins Hamm. He worked as an auto body repair man for most of his life in which he was an artist. He enjoyed going to Fulton Dragway and fishing. He loved his grandchildren and spending time with his family. A memorial service will be 1:00 pm on Thursday February 10, 2022 with Bro. Bobby Hankins officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 on Thursday at Senter Funeral Home chapel. Survivors include his daughter, Tracey Gray of Fulton; grandchildren: Allysa Gray, Marleigh Gray, Kwade Gray; sisters: Carolyn Allen, Debbie Webb, Mechelle (Robbie) Ausbon; brother, Jerrel (Sue) Gillentine; nephew, Jordan Crowder, several other nieces and nephews; special friend, Dennis (Cynthia) Lesley. Preceded in death by his parents. online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
