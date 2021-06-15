Delores Ann Gillespie, 74, died peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 14, 2021. She was born June 30, 1946 in Pontotoc County and was raised by her father and step-mother, Jessie Q. and Jewel Long. She received her Associates Degree and worked for a couple of years as an LPN before starting her own business, "Delores's Imports" which she owned and operated for over 20 years. Delores was passionate and exceptionally talented at crafting and created many things including: Christmas ornaments and jewelry of all kinds which she loved sharing with others. Despite suffering from Parkinson's disease, she even made her daughter-in-law's wedding cake. She was a long-time member of Old Union Baptist Church in Shannon where she served as a Sunday school teacher and was active in Vacation Bible School for as long as her health allowed. Her church family was extremely important to her. She was loved and adored by all who knew her and will be greatly missed especially by her beloved mule, "Max". Survivors include her two daughters, Tammie Meeks (Kenneth) of Shannon and Laura Owen (Charles) of Pontotoc; son, Bradley Gillespie (Phillis) of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Kevin Own (Meaghan), Dean Meeks and Deana Sanders (Wade); three great-grandchildren, BreAnna Sanders, Maggie Owen and Lauraen Owen; and brother, Donald "Rex" Long (Donna) of Pontotoc. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Wayne Gillespie; and brother, Roger Long. A Celebration of her life will be held at 10 AM Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Mill Village Outpost ,534 Chestnut St. Tupelo, MS 38804 with Bro. James Vandiver officiating. Holland Funeral Directors in charge of the arrangements and is honored to be serving their friends. Memorials may be made in memory of Delores to either of her favorite non-profit charities: Our Artworks, 603 Clayton Ave, Tupelo, MS 38804 or the Mill Village Outpost, 511 South Green St. Tupelo, MS, 38804. Condolences may be left at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
