Doris Ann Whitten Gillespie, 91, died at home on Sunday, January 31, 2021. She was born May 24, 1929 in Pontotoc County. She married Ralph H. Gillespie on January 22, 1949 and was a faithful member of the Sherman Church of Christ. Doris was an accomplished cook, known for hospitality and her kind nature. She was a skilled seamstress, avid gardener and enjoyed playing games. Known as "Mamaw Doris," she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A private family-only celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Private burial will be in the Gillespie family plot at Sherman Cemetery. She is survived by five children, Patricia Holcomb (Tim), Jeff Gillespie (Elaine), Margaret Anderson (Frank), Nancy Brazeal (Mitch), and Karen Capps (Chuck); grandchildren, Jennifer Hudson, Jacob Holcomb, Julie Eaton (John), Anna Rose Robertson (Jonathan), Whitt Gillespie (Terri), Magers Anderson, Kayla Brazeal, Sam Anderson, Ross Capps (Clara Margaret), Haylee Brazeal, and Kacey Cilimberg (Michael); great-grandchildren, Ethan Hudson, Will Hudson, Jack Hudson, Harper Gillespie, Rory Eaton, Effie Gillespie, Rosalie Robertson, Ruby Eaton, Charlsie Gillespie, Callie June Robertson, and Noah Cilimberg. two brothers in law, Bill Vinson and Manson Gillespie (Mary) and a sister in law, Ann Smith; numerous nieces, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph H. Gillespie on Oct. 14, 2013; her parents, Langston Agnew Whitten and Jessie Mae Potter Whitten; four brothers, Wood, June, William, and Joe; and four sisters, Mary, Florence, Linda, and Dora. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and grandsons in law. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor may be made to the Sherman Church of Christ, P. O. 157, Sherman, MS. 38869 or LeBonheur's Children's Research Hospital Foundation, P. O. Box 41817, Memphis, Tn. 38174. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
