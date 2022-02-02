59, passed away on Fri., Jan. 28, 2022 In West Point. Isaac Henry Gillespie was born to his late parents, Wavy C. Gillespie, Sr. and Mary Nell Thompson-Gillespie. He was a lead guitarist and was known nationally for his talent. Isaac Henry Gillespie is survived by his fiance'; Sheila Sherman of Starksville. One daughter; Cynthia Gillespie of Houston. One sister; Georgia (Lee) Pickens of Tupelo. Three sons; Terry Earl Gillespie of Houston, Timothy Leon Gillespie of Una, and Wavy C. (Elaine) Gillespie, Jr. of Las Vegas, Nevada. The visitation will be on Fri, Feb. 4, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at Williams Memorial Funeral Home. Please wear your face masks. There will also be a walk-in/walk-out, no gathering policy in place. The funeral service will be Sat., Feb. 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Pleasant Grove MBC located in Buena-Vista, MS with Rev. Timothy Thompson officiating. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.