59, passed away on Fri., Jan. 28, 2022 In West Point. Isaac Henry Gillespie was born to his late parents, Wavy C. Gillespie, Sr. and Mary Nell Thompson-Gillespie. He was a lead guitarist and was known nationally for his talent. Isaac Henry Gillespie is survived by his fiance'; Sheila Sherman of Starksville. One daughter; Cynthia Gillespie of Houston. One sister; Georgia (Lee) Pickens of Tupelo. Three sons; Terry Earl Gillespie of Houston, Timothy Leon Gillespie of Una, and Wavy C. (Elaine) Gillespie, Jr. of Las Vegas, Nevada. The visitation will be on Fri, Feb. 4, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at Williams Memorial Funeral Home. Please wear your face masks. There will also be a walk-in/walk-out, no gathering policy in place. The funeral service will be Sat., Feb. 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Pleasant Grove MBC located in Buena-Vista, MS with Rev. Timothy Thompson officiating. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
