63, passed away on Mon., Jan. 20, 2020 at NMMC- Tupelo. Abell "Tat" Gillespie, Jr. was born to his late parents, Abell Gillespie Sr. and Everlena Ezell on April 18, 1956 in Chickasaw Co. He was reared by his father and step-mother, Lillie Mae Gillespie. Mr. Abell Gillespie, Jr. is survived by 6 daughters; LaRita Williams of Milwaukee, Wisc., Sha'Junia Young (Richard)of Drummond, TN, Sharonda Bell of Aberdeen, Lawanda, Tinikia, and Kimberly Gillespie all of Verona. One son; Octavious Judd of Verona, and several brothers and sisters. There are a host of grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. There will be no visitation. The service will be Sat., Jan. 25, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Williams Memorial Chapel with Minister Richard Young officiating. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
