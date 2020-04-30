Norma Welch Gillespie, 80 passed away on April 28, 2020 in Columbus, MS at the Plantation Place Nursing Facility. She was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church where she once served as President of the Usher Board later serving as Vice President , Sunday School Secretary, WMU on the Mother Board Finance, Building Community and other various positions. She Loved God, her family, working in the church. She had a passion for reading her Bible, gardening, taking care of her dog, traveling and volunteering. A retired employee of the North Mississippi Medical Center where she was a member of the Center Volunteer service, a volunteer for Lift Incorporated Head Start Program, member of Retired Service Volunteer Program, member of Woodmen of the World Fraternal Lodge #0130, a former partner in hope at St. Jude Children Research Hospital, a member of Eastern Star Foster Chapter #515. She was known as Mother and Grandma to so many children in the community. Her life Celebration Service will be announce at a later date. Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is honored to be serving the Gillespie Family. She leaves to mourn her passing her three daughter, Kim Brooks, Karen Jones and Terri Bell all of Tupelo, MS., one son, Darryl Gillespie of Seattle, WA, her three siblings, Priscilla Lang, Larry T. Welch and Charles N. Welch all of East St. Louis, Ill., thirteen grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tillman Welch and Ellen Morris Welch, one son Kevin Todd, her grandparents Elbert Morris and Dezzie Hersey Morris. Expression of Sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grayson-porters.com
