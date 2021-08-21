Ollie "Darylene" Gillespie (74) passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021 at her home in Blue Springs. She was a member of Birmingham Ridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed camping, going to the mountains, going to church and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services are 2 pm Sunday, August 22, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Holland officiating. Visitation will be 12-2 Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Birmingham Cemetery. Darylene is survived by her husband of 33 years, T.A. Gillespie of Blue Springs; her brother, Dwaine Applewhite of Bay St. Louis, MS; her sisters, Raydine Raborn of Poplarville, MS and Shelia Williams (Luke) of Poplarville, MS; her step-children, Laura Owen (Charles) of Pontotoc, Tammie Meeks (Kenneth) of Shannon and Bradley Gillespie (Phillis) of Tupelo; her grandchildren, Leslie Piazza (Chaz), Ethan Rester, Tate Roach, Kevin Owen (Meaghan), Dean Meeks and Deana Sanders (Wade); her great-grandchildren, Cade, Zoe & Wren Piazza, Maggie & Lauraen Owen and Breanna Sanders and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Glynn Applewhite; her sons, Billy Ray Rester, Jr and Daryl Rester; her step-son, Wayne Gillespie and her grandson, Billy Ray Rester III. Pallbearers are; Kenneth Meeks, Dean Meeks, Wade Sanders, Charles Owen, Tate Roach, Bryan Gillespie and Casey Gillespie. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
