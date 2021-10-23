Pauline "Polly" Gillespie, 98, passed away Friday October 22, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. She was born January 27, 1923. She was a member of Springville Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends whom she loved dearly. Services will be at 2:00pm Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Joey Swords will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Forest Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home is in the charge of the arrangements. Survivor-daughter-Peggy Roberts of Pontotoc; one sister-Marguerite Chiasson of Pontotoc; one brother-Bro. Billy Watkins of Byhalia; one daughter in law-Robyn Gillespie of Pontotoc; eight grandchildren-Cathy Hardin (Bim), Jimmy Roberts (Debra), Bill Roberts (Chrissy), Nic Gillespie (Anna) all of Pontotoc, Valerie Sebring of Florida, April Schamberger (Chris) of North Carolina, Billy Moore of Nashville, TN, Terry Moore of Pontotoc; 19 great granchildren; 32 great great grandchildren. Preceded in death by-parents-Scott and Lettie Watkins; husband-James Gillespie; two sons-Randy and Van Gillespie; six sisters-Effie Bigham, Gladys Sappington, Willie Gros, Norma Price, Mary Basile and Lorise Clayton; three brothers-Roy Watkins, Floyd Watkins and Ed Watkins; son in law-Billy Ray Roberts. Pallbearers-Jimmy Roberts, Bill Roberts, Nic Gillespie, Chris Roberts, Thomas Pennington and Justin Criddle. Visitation-12:00pm until service time Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home.
