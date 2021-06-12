Randy Gillespie, 69 of Grenada, passed away Friday June 11, in the loving care of Pontotoc Health and Rehab in Pontotoc, MS. Born in Randolph, MS on October 16, 1951, Randy's entire family is from Pontotoc County. Through the years even while living in Grenada, Randy always kept his Family first, never forgetting his roots and ties to Pontotoc County. Every year, he looked forward to the Watkins family reunion, never missing a single one. Randy enjoyed a fruitful career as plant manager of Brookwood Furniture company in Bruce until his retirement in 2007. From his experience at Brookwood, Randy was a master craftsman - able to deliver any project with the highest level of skill, diligence and quality, all ending with the same result - absolute perfection. That devotion to family and perfection served him well in retirement, as loving and very proud Grandfather. Randy also had a lifelong passion for motorcycles, which eventually lead to his dream bike, a Harley-Davidson soft tail. He enjoyed taking road trips with his friends and solo cruises to rallies and Pontotoc. Randy was also an avid Ole Miss man and musician, playing bass in a band with friends and playing music at the Watkins Family Reunion. Randy is Survived by his Son Nic Gillespie and Wife Anna Gillespie all of Pontotoc, Daughter Valerie Sebring of Delray Beach, Florida. His Mother Pauline "Polly" Gillespie, one Sister, Peggy Roberts, one Sister-in-Law, Robyn Gillespie; Three Grandchildren Grace Gillespie, Carter & Riley Sebring; one Niece Cathy Hardin, and Husband Bim; two Nephews Jimmy Roberts and Wife Debra; Bill Roberts and Wife Chrissy. He was preceded in Death by his Father James T. Gillespie, Brother Van D. Gillespie, Brother-in-law Billy Ray Roberts; his Grandparents, Theron "Blue Eye" Gillespie and Agnes Moore, and Scott and Lettie Watkins. In addition to recognizing the many cousins and other relatives that were always paramount in Randy's life, the family would like to say a very special thank you to the numerous Health Care Professionals for their devotion and personal care for Randy during his recent health challenges. Randy was blessed to know Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, where he is now having the ultimate family reunion in eternal Salvation. Pall Bearers will be Aaron Oliver, Nathan Hartley, Palmer Cash, Bobby Allen, Bill Roberts and Jimmy Roberts Visitation and celebration of life will be Monday, June 14 from 12-2pm at Tudor Memorial Funeral Home and burial immediately following at Oak Forest Cemetery in Pontotoc. Services to be officiated by Bro. Joey Swords.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.