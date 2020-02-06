BALDWYN -- Wendell Hugh Gillette, 66, passed away Wednesday, February 05, 2020, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Amory. Services will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.