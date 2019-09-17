RIENZI -- Rebecca Gilley, 57, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Iuka. Services will be on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11:00 until 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Old Danville Cemetery.

