ABERDEEN -- Annie Gilleylen, 75, passed away Monday, August 03, 2020, at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN. Services will be on Sat, Aug 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Burns Cemetery. Visitation will be on Fri, Aug 14, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.

