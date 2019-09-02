Johnny Lee Gilleylen, 72, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Diversicare of Amory Nursing Center. He was born on December 20, 1946, to the late Billy & Annie Gilleylen. He was united in holy matrimony to the late Betty Jean Hampton. Homegoing Services for Johnny Lee will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at 1:00 p.m, at the Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be today also at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in the United Memorial Cemetery in Amory, Darden & Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.

