Gradus Willard Gilliam, 86, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his son's home in Alabama. He was born June 14, 1934, to John and Birtie Oswalt Marlow. He served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Tupelo. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home with Kirk Cagle officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his children: Laura and John Zargo, Melissa Del Rosal, Charlotte Gilliam, Marty and Elia Magdalena Gilliam, Spencer and Shannon Gilliam, and Robby and Mandy Gilliam; his grandchildren, Grant and Lance Gilliam, Meagan Jensen, Hannah, Raya, and Thallen Gilliam, Emma Gilliam, Ryan Zargo and Brittany Pervis, Stephanie Del Rosal, Adolfa Sosa, and Eliana Nunez; and 9 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mavis Gilliam, his parents and siblings. Pallbearers will be Spencer Gilliam, Robby Gilliam, Shannon Gilliam, Raya Gilliam, and Greg Pike.
