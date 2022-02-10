Donald W. Gilliard, 63, passed away on Saturday, February 05, 2022 at the NMMC. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and was a member of Magnolia Car Club, Friday Morning Cruisers, Cruisin the Coast and he was an avid animal lover. Don loved his family get togethers, making cookies, making gingerbread houses with his grandchildren. He loved to tell all of us what, we should do and how do it. Funeral services will be @ Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 2:00 p. m. with Pastor Derric Morrison officiating. He is survived by his wife, Gail Patterson Gilliard of Amory; daughters, Melissa Dunn (Heath) of Tremont, Stephanie Madrid of Amory and LeAnne Harmon of Saltillo; sisters, Nancy Markish of Texas, Victoria Winford of Hattiesburg, MS, Jackie Zurowski of Colorado and Bonnie Ayers of Nazareth, PA; brothers, Glenn Gilliard of Long Beach, MS and Jeffery Ayers of North Hampton, PA; (15) grandchildren and (3) great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warnie and Carolyn Lewis Gilliard; son, Donald W. Gilliard II. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 p. m. until service time @ 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.