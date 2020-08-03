William "Mack" Gilliland, 74, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at his home in Booneville. He was born in Bexar, Alabama, on January 4, 1946, to Paul R. Gilliland and Minnie Mae Kerr Gilliland. He was a member of the Hills Chapel Church of Christ. He enjoyed gardening, antique cars, and singing. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Craig Chandler officiating. Visitation for Mr. Gilliiland will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday night at the funeral home. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Mildred Ann "Wingo" Gilliland; one daughter, Deanna Thompson (Danny) of Booneville; two brothers, Bobby Gilliland (Jeannie) of Hollywood, AL, and Gary Gilliland of Hamilton, Alabama; sisters, Ola Mae Norris (William) of Guin, AL, Wanda Smith (Ronnie) of Hamilton, AL, Corrine Capps of Cordova, AL, Pauline Swindle of Hamilton, AL, and Carolyn Humphries of Hattiesburg, MS; granddaughter, Brittany Windham of Booneville; grandson, Codi Robinson of Corinth; great-grandsons, Jacob Robinson of Rienzi and Joshua Windham of Booneville. He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Camille LeighAnn; 2 brothers, Carzel Gilliland and Bill Gilliland; and a sister, Sula Santiago. Pallbearers will be Codi Robinson, Danny Thompson, Jerry Harris, Doug Windham, Junior Cromeans, and Chad Gann. Honorary pallbearers will be Joshua Windham, Donnie Patterson, Jacob Robinson, and Wayne Bridges. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
