Edgar Paul Gillmore, 65, resident of Ripley and native of Memphis, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 following an extended illness. A Service of Remembrance will be at 3 PM Friday, June 11 at Ripley First United Methodist Church with Bro. Jason Robbins officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Gillmore was born December 4, 1955 in Memphis, TN and is the son of Angela Jackson Gillmore of Hernando and the late Roy Gillmore. He was a graduate of Messick High School in Memphis and was employed in the construction industry for much of his life before retiring for health reasons. A devoted member of Ripley First United Methodist Church, Mr. Gillmore loved his church family and felt a privilege to be able to use his talents for crafting many items for the church. He will be remembered for his enjoyment of the outdoors which included deer hunting and woodworking in his shop. An avid History buff, Mr. Gillmore found great pleasure in learning and reading everything about history and collecting Native American artifacts. In addition to his mother, memories will be shared by his wife of 17 years, Ann Reynolds Gillmore of Ripley, two daughters, Amanda and family, Angie and family and one sister, Lorrie Bay (Jim) of Hernando. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Neal and Andy Gillmore. The family request that memorials be directed to Ripley First Methodist Church, 302 S. Main St., Ripley, MS 38663. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com
