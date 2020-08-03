POTTS CAMP -- Frances Elizabeth Gillmore, 82, passed away Saturday, August 01, 2020, at her home in Potts Camp. Services will be on Wednesday August 5, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday August 4, 2020 5:00-8:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

