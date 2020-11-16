Dorothy Gilmer, 80, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at her home in Red Banks. Services will be on Tuesday, November 24 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Monday 5-8 PM.

