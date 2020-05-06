Audie Lee Gilmore, 78, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. She was born in Lee County on April 15, 1942, the daughter of James and Della Tucker. Audie was married to Sam Gilmore for over 50 years. Earlier in her life she worked for several years at Daybrite Manufacturing. Audie attended church at the Salvation Army and later at Wheelers Chapel Baptist Church. She adored her flowers, enjoyed listening to the band, Alabama, and watching the Atlanta Braves. Audie leaves behind her husband, Sam; four daughters, Tena Fowler (Gilbert), Tonge Posey, Tesha Todd (Andy), and Tonie Franks; her son, Sam Gilbert Jr.; 21 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren; her sister, Frankie Jones; and special granddaughters, Angie Crane and Jessica and Felicia Parnell. She was preceded by her granddaughter, Jessica Jeffries; and a son-in-law, David Posey. The family plans to honor Audie's memory with a family get together at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

