Charles Thomas Gilmore, 82, passed away on February 6, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Ms. He was born on May 12, 1939 in Lee County to Era Washington Gilmore and Mary Hussey Gilmore. Charles grew up in the Mooreville area and graduated from Mooreville High School. He married Sue Clark on February 23, 1962. For many years he worked at Atlas Truck Body's, and later retired from Cook Coggin Engineers as a Bridge Inspector. Giving his life to Christ in his 20's Charles served in several local area church's, lastly serving as a Deacon at Bigbee Baptist Church. Charles was a kind and humble man, never meeting a stranger, he was a friend to many. For Charles, his family was by far most important to him after his relationship with God. He enjoyed being outdoors and working in his yard. He was his happiest when he with his family and while serving the Lord. His life's work was complete and we have great comfort in knowing and trusting Charles is in presence of his Savior. He is survived by his wife, Sue Gilmore of nearly 60 years, Nettleton; daughter, Kim Perry (Dean), Wren; Sons, Phillip Gilmore (Amy), Huntsville, Jeffery Gilmore (Wanda), Becker; Brothers, Bobby Gilmore (Wanda), Tupelo; Sisters, Martha Dickerson, Southaven; Grandchildren, Micah Gilmore (Rachel) Guntersville, Al, Katie Beth Gilmore, Huntsville, Ashley Perry, Nettleton, Allison Perry, Wren; Great Grandchildren, Lakelee Rae and Esther Gilmore, Cameron Payne, Geordyn and Stella Perry, and a host of nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his mother and father, and his brother Era Gilmore, Jr. Funeral services will be at 1 pm on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Bigbee Baptist Church with Bro. Justin Haynes and Bro. Ben Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Nettleton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Steve Ponders, David Carter, Micah Gilmore, Brad Stanford, Donald Stegoll, and Anthony Bird. Honorary Pallbearer will be Dan Chism. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5 until 7 pm at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Charles will lie in state at Bigbee Baptist Church on Wednesday from noon until the service hour. Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
