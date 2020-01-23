Linda Lee Tucker Gilmore, 72, died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness. She was born in the Nettleton area, April 10, 1947 to James Henry "June" and Della Sue Allbritton Tucker. Earlier in her life, she was a Salvation Army soldier. For most of her working life, she owned and operated Gilmore's Cleaning Service. Linda doted over her grandchildren and enjoyed collecting antique dolls and traveling to shows collecting for her life-long hobby. She also found great joy in visiting yard sales throughout the area and fishing, especially snagging. She was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Joe Gilmore of Tupelo; three daughters, Sandra Rodgers, Debbie Gilmore and Angel Gilmore all of Tupelo; son, Kenneth Gilmore of Tupelo; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Audie Lee Gilmore (Tony) of Mooreville and Frankie Jones of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Mills; and brother, Tommy Tucker. Visitation will be 4 until 8 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Shay Guess and Samuel Holland officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Andy McCray, Joseph Whitlow, Matthew Gray, Jesse Gilmore, Kyle Dunn, Sam Thomas "Bubba" Gilmore and Keith Jones. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who are not able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
