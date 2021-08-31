Mary Alice Gipson was born on October 25, 1949, to the late Aaron Gilleylen and Malissie Riggins Standifer in Smithville. She transitioned on Friday, August 27, 2021. Mary moved to the New Chapel Community of Itawamba County as a youth and was a longtime resident of Monroe County. She was a graduate of East High School (Fulton) in 1966 and received her AA degree from Mary Homes College in 1968. Mary attended St. Paul CME Church in Smithville. She was recently employed as a morning cook at Texaco. Mary was a devoted mother and grandmother. She never wanted to miss a game her boys played. Mary has a sweet and caring spirit that made her beloved among her children's friends. Mary also enjoyed to sing. She was a member of the Mary Holmes Gospel Choir. Mary sang at many church functions, as a soloist, during her young adult years. Mary's real passion was cooking. Mary fed the community. She is a former restaurant owner who loaned her gifts to whoever was hungry. Mary's other hobbies included reading, sewing, and spending time with her brothers, sisters, and cousins; but most importantly keeping up with her grandsons' activities. Those left to cherish Mary's memory are her son: Chad Gipson (Tawana) of Starkville; Sisters: Pastor JoAnne Daniel (Jerry) of Fulton, Devoria Standifer of Fulton; Brothers: Jodice Standifer, Jr. (Doris) of Fulton, Eugene Standifer (Pam) of Hatley, Lamar Standifer, Sr. of Fulton; two grandchildren: Lennox and Maddox; one aunt: Molly Dobbs; a host of nieces and nephews; lifelong companion: John Gipdon of Starkville; great-nephews, great-nieces, cousins, and many relatives and friends. Mary was proceeded in death by her parents, grandparents, aunts, twin siblings, sister, three nephews, and son Timothy Peoples. A Homegoing Service will be held Thursday, Sept. 2, @ 11:00 a.m. at New Chapel Church, Fulton, MS. Visitation will be held today at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel in Amory, MS from 2-5:00 p.m. and the family hour from 5-6:00 p.m. Darden & Sons Funeral Home of Amory, MS is in charge of the final arrangements.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.