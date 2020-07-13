OXFORD -- Pearlie Gipson, 73, passed away Wednesday, July 08, 2020, at Oxford Health & Rehab in Oxford. Graveside. Services will be on Wednesday July 15, 2020 11:00 at Bethlehem CME Church 329 CR 245 Etta, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday July 14, 2020 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford. Burial will follow at Bethleham Cemetery Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford.

